RMR Wealth Builders Sells 8,193 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,223. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.