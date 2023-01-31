Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

RHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.47. 1,047,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,430. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

