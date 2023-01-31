Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $348,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Unilever were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 52,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 55,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Profile

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61.

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.