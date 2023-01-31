Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after buying an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHD opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

