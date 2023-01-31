Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $292.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.88.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.8 %

ROK stock opened at $278.50 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $295.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

