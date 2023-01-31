Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.3% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 590.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,275,116. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $95.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $162.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

