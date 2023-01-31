Rossmore Private Capital Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,987 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,129,000 after acquiring an additional 189,336 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,459,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,774,000 after acquiring an additional 421,877 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,297,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

