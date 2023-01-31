Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PBLA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,186,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.