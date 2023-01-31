Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Trading Down 0.5%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 73,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 90,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $242,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,281,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,394,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 478.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 644,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

