Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 0.4% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $160.66 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.