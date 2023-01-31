Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 965,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,188,894. The stock has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $84.82 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

