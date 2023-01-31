Saitama Self Reported Market Cap Hits $109.47 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Saitama token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Saitama has a total market cap of $109.47 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00215731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00242278 USD and is down -7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,652,314.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.