Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Cut by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,703 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $164.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a PE ratio of 588.39, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,714 shares of company stock worth $24,336,655. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.