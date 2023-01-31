SALT Price Hits $0.0317 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $15,823.35 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030385 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004323 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00215744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002851 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02987727 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $16,655.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.