Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.