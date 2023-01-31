Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.60 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $55.54. 489,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,771. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,728,205. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

