Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sanmina updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.60 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.
NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $69.28.
In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,205 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
