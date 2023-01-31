Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sanmina updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.60 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $69.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,205 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sanmina by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

