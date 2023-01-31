Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

SANM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,205. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sanmina by 3.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 76.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 7.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

