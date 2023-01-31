Sapphire (SAPP) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $19.98 million and $3,414.19 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.60 or 0.06869830 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00086038 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00028574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00058125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

