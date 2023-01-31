Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,221 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.7% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,740,000 after acquiring an additional 244,965 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,829. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.10.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

