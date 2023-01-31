Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Yale University increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,957 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,393,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,375,000 after buying an additional 1,872,500 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337,736. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

