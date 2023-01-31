Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 273,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,229. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Stories

