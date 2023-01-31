Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,669. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.90. The stock has a market cap of $333.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

