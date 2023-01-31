Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,914,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.36. 698,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,237. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.