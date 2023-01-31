Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,330,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,966,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.23. 544,400 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78.

