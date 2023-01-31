Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,330,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,966,000.
Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
BATS DFIC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.23. 544,400 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC)
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
- United Parcel Service Delivers Shareholder Value
- Will McDonald’s Stock Hit an All-Time HIgh After Earnings?
- Carvana Is Up 39.28% In One Week: Is It The Newest Meme Stock?
- Whirlpool Corporation: High-Yield Value Spins Back Into Style
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.