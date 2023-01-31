Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.11. 182,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,524. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.