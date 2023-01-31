Schiavi & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 9,544 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Schiavi & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,097,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

