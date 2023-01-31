Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €195.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €195.00 ($211.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($161.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($139.13) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €147.18 ($159.98) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($82.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €139.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €131.18.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.