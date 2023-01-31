Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Up 4%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.67. 5,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 343,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $647.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 48,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $455,061.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240,980.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 611,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,651 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.