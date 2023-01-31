Scholarship Coin Price Down 14.3% This Week (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $18,773.58 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,644,075 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00140015 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

