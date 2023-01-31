Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Reaches $0.0012

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $18,790.53 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,657,275 coins. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00120007 USD and is down -14.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

