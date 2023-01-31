Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.82 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Secret has a market cap of $16.82 million and approximately $3,480.03 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00229008 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00098366 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00048199 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00057724 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000446 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00604787 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,601.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

