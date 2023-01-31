Secret (SIE) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $16.64 million and approximately $3,695.18 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00228677 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00097919 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00049446 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00057260 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00569933 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,506.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.