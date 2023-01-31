Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.20 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $82.19 million and $2.20 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00046695 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030351 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000216 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019215 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00215929 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00336454 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,207,051.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

