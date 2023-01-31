SelfKey Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $19.83 million and approximately $20.07 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

