Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Short Interest Update

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGST. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $20,660,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 1.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,083,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 36.0% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 498,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 131,980 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,087,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,770,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 370,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

LGST stock remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,237. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

