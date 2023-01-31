Sempra (NYSE:SRE) CAO Sells $473,810.40 in Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.80 and a 200 day moving average of $158.94. Sempra has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

