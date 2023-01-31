Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. 307,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 92,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 3rd quarter worth $1,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

