Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Down 5.1%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.25 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.11). Approximately 83,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 58,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

Serinus Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £10.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.66.

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.