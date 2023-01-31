Serum Price Down 8.9% This Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Serum has a market capitalization of $45.96 million and $23.09 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00400130 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,513.03 or 0.28083006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.00583476 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

