Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Shaw Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 78.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Shares of SJR opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,874,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 26,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

