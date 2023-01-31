Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,532,000 after acquiring an additional 515,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shell by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,596,000 after buying an additional 1,295,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Shell by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.41. 3,936,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,181,913. Shell has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.10) to GBX 2,987 ($36.89) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.82) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.