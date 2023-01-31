Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $251.00 at Citigroup

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $270.00 to $251.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.47.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.0 %

SHW stock opened at $230.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $295.75. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.