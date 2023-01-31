Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $255.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $267.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.47.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHW opened at $230.88 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $295.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.84 and a 200 day moving average of $234.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

