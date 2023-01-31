Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on A.G. BARR from GBX 650 ($8.03) to GBX 610 ($7.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

BAG opened at GBX 550 ($6.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of £616.16 million and a PE ratio of 1,774.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 524.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 505.90. A.G. BARR has a 52-week low of GBX 426.50 ($5.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 595.82 ($7.36).

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.