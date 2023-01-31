Short Interest in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Drops By 17.1%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Shares of ARE traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,499. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $206.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 147.11%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,759,000 after buying an additional 253,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after buying an additional 852,420 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,359,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

