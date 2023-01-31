Short Interest in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Declines By 17.3%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at $390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,126,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $89,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $44.25. 535,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

