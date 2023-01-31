Short Interest in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Decreases By 9.7%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 766,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APG traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,753. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. APi Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

