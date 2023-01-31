Short Interest in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Decreases By 9.7%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 766,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
APi Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:APG traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,753. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. APi Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.
About APi Group
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APi Group (APG)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.