Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Expands By 17.9%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 191,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 29,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ARDC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 94,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,325. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Increases Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

