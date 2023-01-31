Short Interest in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Drops By 19.5%

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 685,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,383. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

